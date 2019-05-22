Minor girl's murder, rape triggers massive protest in Pakistan

international

Representational picture

Islamabad: A 10-year old girl in Pakistan was murdered after being allegedly raped, triggering massive protests by her family members and locals on Tuesday. The victim's family protested against the brutal murder of the girl by keeping her body at Taramri Chowk in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The protesters, calling for action to be taken against the culprits, said they will bury the victim only after negotiations are successful with the district administration. According to an FIR filed by the victim's father, his daughter had gone out to play on May 15 in the evening in Shahzad Town area of the capital but did not return. The body of the girl with torture marks and wounds was found on May 20.

The father alleged that his daughter - who had been missing for at least four days before her body was found in a wooded area - had been raped before she was killed. The father alleged that police instead of taking action or filing an FIR, had blamed the girl and posed insensitive questions to the family, such as asking whether she had eloped with someone. He alleged that the family had "continuously requested concerned police station for FIR but they refused".

Following the massive protest, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah ordered Inspector General Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Shah to probe the matter. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Shehzad Town, Sub-Inspector Abbas Rana, has been suspended for negligence and to ensure transparent probe, according to police. Police also said that three suspects were arrested and shifted to undisclosed location. Those arrested were Afghan refugees living in the area.

