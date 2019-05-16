Minor mauled to death by stray dogs, authorities pressed into action

national

Seven-year-old Devika was going to her father Bhupsingh with food when she was attacked by the dogs. The incident took place only a few miles away from her house

Representational image

Gram panchayat, forest department as well as tehsil officials were pressed into action after a pack of stray dogs in Barsana town here mauled a seven-year-old girl to death on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar Meena, SP Crime, said, "Gram panchayat, forest dept and tehsil have been directed to catch the stray dogs. All pradhans and villagers have been asked not to leave their kids alone."

However, Kalicharan, the village chief, informed that no administrative officer has come to investigate the matter yet.

Seven-year-old Devika was going to her father Bhupsingh with food when she was attacked by the dogs. The incident took place only a few miles away from her house.

The dogs had already killed the minor girl by the time villagers arrived at the site. The girl was found after a few children passing by the same route saw half a dozen dogs devour over a body on the way.

Recent cases:

January 7, 2019: A child was mauled to death by stray dogs in Chimyawali village on Sunday, amid the growing menace of wild canines in the region. Locals allege that there have been multiple attacks by dogs in the recent past.

In November 2018, at least 26 people were attacked by a stray dog in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

July 2018: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly mauled to death by more than half a dozen dogs while she was working at a farm near her house in Gaunria village of Kushinagar district.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies