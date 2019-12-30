Minor molestation case: Accused DIG Nishikant More is untraceable

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Since the time an FIR was registered against him for molesting a minor girl, Nishikant More, the Director-General of Maharashtra Police, has been untraceable. This revelation came after the Taloja police charged the top cop under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and sent a team of officers to his Kharghar and Pune residences but could not find him.

An FIR was registered against the DIG under sections of IPC and POCSO on Tuesday after recording the fresh statement of the minor girl. The DIG has been accused of molesting his friend's minor daughter at a birthday party this year in June and on several other occasions, as per the FIR.

A woman police inspector has been appointed under the guidance of a DCP to investigate the serious allegations against the DIG rank officer. "We visited his Kharghar as well as Pune residences but the accused was not available at both locations. As per the due process of law, a letter has been sent to the Special IG of Motor Transport Unit of Pune, intimating him about the registration of an FIR against the DIG," an officer privy to the investigation said Following a series of reports in mid-day, the Navi Mumbai Police registered an FIR against More on Friday.

