Minor raped and murdered in Arunachal Pradesh; CM condemns incident

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered last week in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, an incident that Chief Minister Pema Khandu condemned on Wednesday

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered last week in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, an incident that Chief Minister Pema Khandu

condemned on Wednesday. The body of the victim, a Class 8 student of a missionary school in the district, was found lying in a ditch next to a field on Saturday, Namsai Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma said.



Representational picture



"The incident occurred on December 23 when the girl had gone to the field for farming work. Her father expired a few years ago and her mother in an anganwadi worker," he said, adding that further details would be available in the case only after investigation. Chief Minister Pema Khandu sought immediate action against the accused today.



"The perpetrators of such a heinous crime should be immediately nabbed and given exemplary punishment," the chief minister said. He directed the district administration and the police to intensify the investigation and ensure justice at the earliest so that the people are able to restore their faith in the public administration and the police.



Khandu also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the minor girl. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein too conveyed his anguish over the incident and termed it as "shameful and worrying". He directed the Namsai district administration to enquire into the matter and take all necessary steps to apprehend the accused involved in the heinous crime at the earliest.



The members of several civil societies have also come out in protest against the incident and vowed to stand by the family of the girl. "This dastardly crime committed by the perpetrator cannot be tolerated in any civilized society," a representative of Tai-Khampti Development Society, a

community-based organisation, said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go