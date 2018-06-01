Search

Minor raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh

Jun 01, 2018, 18:13 IST | PTI

The incident took place last night, additional SP BC Dubey said

RapeRepresentational Image

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men in Dayalpur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Gauriganj police station, police said on Friday.

The incident took place last night, additional SP BC Dubey said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against the three people, he said.

Two of the accused were arrested on Friday, Dubey said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime: Minors raped in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh

Tags

sexual crimeuttar pradesh