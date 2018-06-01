Minor raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place last night, additional SP BC Dubey said

Representational Image

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men in Dayalpur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Gauriganj police station, police said on Friday.

The incident took place last night, additional SP BC Dubey said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against the three people, he said.

Two of the accused were arrested on Friday, Dubey said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates