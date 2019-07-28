Minor sexually assaulted in Alwar, photograph of incident made viral

crime

Police said that the accused also allegedly clicked a photograph of the incident and made it viral

Representational Image

Alwar (Rajasthan): A minor girl was sexually assaulted by a group of men in a village here in Alwar district. Police said that the accused also allegedly clicked a photograph of the incident and made it viral.

"The accused and the victim are from the same village. Two of the accused gang-raped the girl. The other two assisted them in committing the crime. They also made the picture of the incident go viral," said the police officer.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act and gang-rape and the girl has been sent for the medical examination," he said.

"The accused will be caught soon," he added.

In a similar incident, the Uttar Pradesh police nabbed a man for allegedly trying to rape a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The accused had tried to rape the woman who was sleeping on the terrace of her house.

Also Read: Minor girl found unconscious in garbage dump, rape suspected

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred on Monday night in the district's Bhopa village. Following which the woman's husband had registered a complaint alleging that their neighbour Roopesh Kumar tried to rape the woman was sleeping at the terrace. However, he fled when she raised an alarm.

Also Read: Pune: Two-year-old abducted, raped and murdered in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The incident took place in the district's Bhopa village, they said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates