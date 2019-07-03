Minor stabs 5-year old with screwdriver, roams free in Chhattisgarh

crime

As the assailant is a juvenile, he cannot be tried for crimes under law

A 7-year old boy stabbed his 5-year old friend to death in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh.

As per sources, the young assailant threw his friend near a pond in Bagrel village of the district near Dabhra police station.

The incident which took place on Sunday came to light later.

The assailant used a screwdriver to stab the victim.

The assailant has been released as he is a juvenile and cannot be tried. According to Section 82 of the Indian Penal Code, kids who are under seven years of age cannot be tried for crimes under law.

The victim's parents were looking for him as he remained missing until late in the evening.

The family later found the victim's body near the pond.

Superintendent of Police, Janjhgir Chaampa, Parul Mathur told India Today that the victim had gone to his village along with his friends on June 30.

The boys were visiting a mango orchard and had a minor fight over mangoes after which one of the kids stabbed Sahil near his eye. He was then thrown into an adjoining village pond.

Parul Mathur said, "We have released the perpetrator as he cannot be tried under the law. The police have referred the parents of the victim for counselling."

