Minor student dies, five others fall ill after hostel meal

Updated: Mar 25, 2019, 12:13 IST | PTI

Parlakhemundi (Odisha): A minor girl student died and five others fell ill after consuming a meal in the hostel of a government-run school in Odisha's Gajapati district, officials said on Sunday.

A few girls of the residential primary school at a village under the jurisdiction of Garabandha police station complained of vomiting, nausea and stomach ache a few hours after they had dinner on Saturday night, District Education Officer (DEO), P K Nag said.

The minor students, who showed symptoms of food poisoning, were rushed to a nearby hospital where one girl, identified as Tuni Rohit of Class 4, died in the early hours on Sunday, he said.

The five others are now undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the district administration has placed the headmaster of the school, Umakant Choudhury and in-charge teacher Anita Nayak, under suspension, the DEO said.

