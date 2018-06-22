Minor tribal girl raped by four youths in Jharkhand

The incident happened on Thursday at a place under the jurisdiction of Chandrapura police station

A minor tribal girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a place under the jurisdiction of Chandrapura police station. The girl was taken to a forest area by four youths who allegedly raped her, they said.

She managed to escape in the evening and went home and narrated her ordeal to her family members, the police said.

"Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case", officiating Superintendent of Police, Nidhi Diwedi

said.

The police officer said that the girl has been sent for medical examination.

