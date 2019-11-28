Minutes after posting WhatsApp photo, friends meet tragic end at Kandivli

'What is a best friend? A single soul in two bodies' — was a WhatsApp status updated by a youth, just 5-10 minutes before he and the friend he was referring to were killed in a road accident. In a hit-and-run case, two best friends — Anil Dilip Waghela, 29, and Sagar Prakash Patel, 26 — both residents of Carter road no-3 at Borivali East were mowed down by a speeding dumper on Western Express Highway at Kandivli late Tuesday night. Both died on the spot, the police said.

Cops said both were on an Activa and riding without a helmet. Samta Nagar cops have registered a hit-and-run case and are on the lookout for the driver who fled the scene.

According to the cops, the incident occurred on Tuesday at 11 pm on the Mahindra and Mahindra bridge at Kandivli East on the Churchgate bound side. Both Anil and Sagar were going to meet one of their friends in Malad when their bike skidded and came under the dumper.

Speaking to mid-day, Anil's mother Jyotsna Ben Waghela said, "My son was working with Uber delivery services. On Tuesday, after completing work at 11 pm, he and a friend went to meet his other friend. However, around 11.30 pm one boy came to our house with my son's Aadhar card and informed us that he had met with an accident." "I collected my son's pieces from the accident spot. Both Anil and Sagar were best friends and before the accident, they had taken a selfie on the highway and uploaded it as a WhatsApp status.

And in the next 5 to 10 minutes the accident took place," Jyotsna added. Deceased Sagar Patel's mother added, "My son had just completed his graduation and was searching for a job. The driver who killed my son and Anil should be arrested and be punished severely." A police officer from Samta Nagar police station said, "As per RTO rules, both the rider and pillion are supposed to wear a helmet. But neither of them was. We are scanning CCTV footage of the highway and searching for the accused driver."

