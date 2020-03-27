Mira Rajput joins the throwback bandwagon, shares a picture form her Haldi ceremony!

Just like a lot of other Bollywood celebrities, even Mira Rajput has taken the throwback route on Instagram to spend time amid the nationwide lockdown. Taking to her Instagram account, she has shared an exclusive photo from her Haldi ceremony and it's a nice and emotional throwback for her, her hubby Shahid Kapoor, and their fans.

She wrote- "Down memory lane... It's the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one's heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Well, Shahid Kapoor recently had a chat with his fans on Instagram and he answered all the questions about his films and routine of late. He and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and are blessed with two beautiful children- Zain and Misha. And coming back to Mira, she uploaded a picture on her Instagram account a few days back where she could be seen covering her face and she said it wasn't a sneeze. Quite a funny caption, this was! Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram It wasn’t a sneeze A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onMar 24, 2020 at 4:28am PDT

