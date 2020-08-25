Mira Rajput Kapoor shares a throwback photo from the day before daughter Misha's birth

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are proud parents to two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain. While Misha was born in 2016, their son Zain was born in 2018. Recently, Mira Rajput shared a throwback photo of when she was pregnant with Misha, and the photo will surely bring a smile to your face.

Featuring a heavily pregnant Mira, the photo shows her pouting at the camera, flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the picture, Mira captioned it, "Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?"

Well, the nose might seem huge to Mira, but we think it sure is an endearing photo!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became parents to baby girl Misha on August 26, 2016. Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child, a baby boy on September 5, 2018, and the duo named their new-born Zain Kapoor.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor's last film, Kabir Singh, did excellently at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, though controversial, earned over Rs 250 crore and became one of the highest grossers of 2019.

Currently, Shahid has started work on the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey, which is the story of a cricketer and how he battles the politics within the game and his inner demons.

