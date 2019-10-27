Mira Rajput Kapoor shares an adorable and unmissable picture with hubby Shahid Kapoor for Diwali 2019

Diwali is one occasion that brings together everyone, be it families or Bollywood celebrities. And because we live in the age of social media, people cannot help but share pictures of themselves, the food, and the crackers. A Bollywood couple that tied the knot in 2015 also shared an adorable picture on Instagram. Can you guess which one? We are talking about Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. Have a look at Mira's post right here:

View this post on Instagram Love and lightðÂÂ« #HappyDiwali A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onOct 27, 2019 at 6:50am PDT

Well, 2019 Diwali has to be one of the best Diwalis for the actor since his Kabir Singh smashed multiple records at the box-office and raked in over Rs 280 crore at the ticket windows. He's now gearing up for the remake of Nani's Telugu blockbuster, Jersey, which will be helmed by the same team that made the original. Kapoor has hiked his remuneration and been paid approx. Rs 35 crore for the film. The remake is all set to release on August 28, 2020.

Also, the couple is about to move in to its dream abode in Worli, a duplex apartment, and the actor might become the neighbour of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Yuvraj Singh. In one of his interviews, Kapoor spoke about his new home and said, "I have taken a new home in Mumbai's Central. Our family is growing with two children & I need a big house. Now our needs are changing & I wanted a home where Misha could play with children of her age & could spend a normal childhood."

