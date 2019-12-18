Mira Rajput looks stunning in black on her day out at the studio

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

There has been a lot of speculation whether Mira Kapoor will turn to acting. We spotted Shahid Kapoor's wife step out in a sexy black number in Bandra. Turns out it was for a photoshoot, though those in the know say it is an ad shoot.

Mira, 25, does turn heads wherever she goes. It is being said that she is not interested in acting, but from the looks of it, the yummy mummy can give a run to leading Bollywood girls.

In other news, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are all set to move into their dream home in Worli. In one of his interviews, Shahid spoke about his new home and said, "I have taken a new home in Mumbai's Central. Our family is growing with two children and I need a big house. Now our needs are changing and I wanted a home where Misha could play with children of her age and could spend a normal childhood."

Shahid Kapoor is now gearing up for the remake of Nani's Telugu blockbuster, Jersey. The remake is all set to release on August 28, 2020.

