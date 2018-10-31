Mira Rajput shares first photo of newborn Zain playing with 'big' sister Misha

bollywood

Mira Rajput surprised her Instagram followers by sharing an innocently beautiful picture of her children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor in the same frame

Siblings Misha and Zain Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mira.kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents to baby boy Zain Kapoor on September 5 and shared an adorable still of the one-and-a-half-month old on social media. On Wednesday morning, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful picture of her children - Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

In the picture, while baby Zain is lying in his soft cradle, 'big' sister Misha is adorable looking at her baby brother - an expression full of love! It has barely been a while ago that Mira shared this photo on Instagram, and it has already started making the audience go gaga with the amount of innocence in this one single frame.

In an earlier interview with mid-day, Shahid Kapoor had spoken about his feelings of embracing parenthood for the second time. Admitting to being a bundle of nerves during the birth of his first child in 2016, the actor reflected that Mira and he learnt valuable lessons while raising Misha. "It's completely different this time. I think we are calmer and more relaxed," he said, adding that he was "anxious" during his first brush with fatherhood. "Mira and I would be asking questions and having doubts. But this time around, we feel like veterans. We have done it once, so we can handle it this time around."

When he was asked if the couple has made a conscious effort of moulding Misha into the role of an elder sister, Kapoor said that they tried to make the change as organic as possible for their firstborn.

"With a two-year-old, you can't tell them too much and at the same time, you can't surprise them completely. So we make subtle mentions because kids are really absorbent. They learn from looking at things around. She is aware of the change without us having had a conversation with her."

