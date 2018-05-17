Mira Rajput shares her dilemma during her second pregnancy

Mira Rajput Kapoor is having a tough time buying maternity wear. Shahid Kapoor's wife shared her dilemma on Instastory



Mira Rajput Kapoor with daughter Misha

Mira Rajput Kapoor is having a tough time buying maternity wear. Shahid Kapoor's wife shared her dilemma on Instastory. She wrote, "That weird phase when your jeans don't fit but maternity jeans are big (sic)."

For many women, finding clothes that fit remains one of the biggest concerns during pregnancy. Last month, Shahid and Mira shared a picture of daughter Misha on their respective Instagram accounts, where the little one is seen lying beside a drawing of balloons with a heading 'Big Sister'. There had been buzz about Misha being pregnant again and the post confirmed it that Baby No 2 is on the way.



Misha Kapoor

Interestingly, Shahid chose the day his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film, Beyond The Clouds, hit theatres, to make the announcement. It is said that the couple was keen on an addition to the family soon. They wanted a sibling for Misha, who was born in August 2016, so that they could grow up together. When Mira was pregnant for the first time, Shahid had put speculation to rest by confirming at the trailer launch of Udta Punjab (2016) that she was in the family way.

