Mira Rajput shares Shahid Kapoor's 'then and now' image; starts 16 year challenge

Mira Rajput, on Thursday, shared a still from Ishq Vishk, which released in 2003, in comparison with a still from Shahid Kapoor's yet-to-release Kabir Singh on Instagram

Pic courtesy/Mira Rajput's Instagram account

With barely few days left for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh to hit the silver screens, the former's wife Mira Rajput is going all out to promote the film. The star-wife, who is extremely active on social media, took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a picture of her husband Shahid from his debut film, Ishq Vishk (2003) and a still from the yet-to-release Kabir Singh.

She shared the photo along with the caption: "16-year challenge" with a fire emoticon.

View this post on Instagram 16 year challenge ðÂÂÂÂ¥ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onJun 13, 2019 at 9:08am PDT

As soon as she shared the picture, Shahid's younger brother, Ishaan Khatter dropped a comment: "Khel Khallas [Game Over]" on that post shared by Mira. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 and have two children - Misha (2) and Zain (0.9 months)

Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has transformed his persona from a chocolate boy to a dancer, to doing intense roles in films like Udta Punjab, Haider and now Kabir Singh. The actor's Kabir Singh will hit the screens on June 21, 2019, which is a remake of the South film, Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is one of the most anticipated ones. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga.

