Mira Rajput shares throwback pictures; can you recognise her?
Mira Rajput wished her best friend, Priyanka Agrawal, with a few throwback pictures on her Instagram account.
Mira Rajput shared a few throwback pictures on her social media to extend birthday greetings to her best friend, Priyanka Agrawal. The pictures, we assume, are from her college days wherein, a slender version of Rajput can be seen. The star wife is a celebrity in her own form and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Rajput, who once claimed on Koffee With Karan that she doesn't like Bollywood fraternity, is now enjoying its company. She is also known for not mincing words and speaking her mind. The star wife is looked upon for her parenting skills.
On Wednesday, she shared a collage of two pictures wherein, she is hugging her friend, Priyanka Agrawal. In the picture, they both look like any other friends messing with each other. Sharing the memory, Rajput wrote, "Through thick and thin, the highs and the lows; you’ve been my backbone, my strength, my truest friend. Our lives would be incomplete without you. Happy Birthday to my bestest friend, my partner in crime, my family [sic]"
Shahid Kapoor's wife shared a few more pictures, which will certainly make you look twice to recognise the young girl.
Mira Rajput with her friends Priyanka Agrawal and Alex. The mommy of two also shared another picture wherein she is seen having a great laugh with Priyanka.
Rajput hails from Delhi and her marriage to actor Shahid Kapoor was an arranged one. They tied the knot on July 5, 2015, and hosted a bash at Lower Parel, Mumbai, which was a grand affair with the whos of who in attendance.
The couple has been married for four years now and has two adorable children - daughter Misha (3 years) and son Zain (1 year). The progressive mother is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures of her children and with hubby.
Currently, Shahid Kapoor is enjoying the humongous success of his latest release, Kabir Singh.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony. While Shahid is a Bollywood superstar, whose most recent outing was the blockbuster Kabir Singh, Mira is the daughter of Delhi-based businessman Vikramaditya Rajput and his wife Bela Rajput. (All pictures/Mira's official Instagram account)
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's marriage was an arranged one. Mira, born on September 7, 1994, was 20, when she wed Shahid, who is 14 years her senior. They met at a religious function.
When Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor, many were doubtful whether she would be able to handle her husband's stardom and constant paparazzi attention. But, eventually, Mira impressed everyone by not only becoming a stylish star wife but also a superbly confident one at that.
Mira Rajput did her schooling at Vasant Valley School in Delhi. She is fond of music and plays the piano for which she took lessons at a young age.
Mira Rajput graduated from Delhi's prestigious Lady Shri Ram College with a degree in English Honours. Mira was good in studies and ranked tenth in the Delhi University's Common Admission Test in English. She has also done an internship in the United States.
Mira Rajput is quite close to her mother and father and two sisters, Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani. Mira is the youngest of the three siblings.
Mira Rajput keeps herself updated with the fashion world. She has graced the covers of several popular magazines too. She has also done her first TV commercial for an anti-ageing cream, in which Mira's confidence was exemplary.
Mira Rajput possesses a love for shoes, something that she surpasses husband Shahid Kapoor in. Shahid has revealed in interviews that Mira is way too mature for her age and prefers to remain grounded.
It's hard to digest the fact that Mira Rajput hadn't seen many of Shahid Kapoor's films before they married. In fact, her favourite Bollywood actor is not Shahid but Salman Khan!
Mira Rajput also enjoys a close relationship with Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur, mother Neelima Azim and younger brother Ishaan Khatter. She often shares her pictures with them on social media.
Mira Rajput pictured here with husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter during an outing. Ishaan made his big screen debut with Majid Majidi's directorial Beyond The Clouds and made his Bollywood entry opposite Janhvi Kapoor, in Dhadak in 2018.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents to baby daughter Misha on August 26, 2016. Misha's name is a portmanteau of Mira and Shahid's first names.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shared this picture of daughter Misha, to announce Mira's second pregnancy. We loved the way, the couple chose to announce the news of Misha becoming a 'Big Sister' soon.
In an interview, Shahid Kapoor told mid-day that he felt ready to embrace fatherhood again. Admitting to being a bundle of nerves during the birth of his first child in 2016, the actor reflected that Mira and he learnt valuable lessons while raising Misha. "It's completely different this time. I think we are calmer and more relaxed," he said, adding that he was "anxious" during his first brush with fatherhood. "Mira and I would be asking questions and having doubts. But this time around, we feel like veterans. We have done it once, so we can handle it this time around."
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy on September 5, 2018. The duo named their new-born Zain Kapoor.
Mira Rajput keeps herself busy all the time, by devoting attention at her children and also makes sure to spend time with hubby Shahid.
Mira Rajput interacts with the media candidly just like hubby Shahid Kapoor. She answers their questions and openly discusses how motherhood has changed her.
Misha is now an elder sister! When Shahid Kapoor was asked if the couple has made a conscious effort of moulding Misha into the role of an elder sister, Kapoor said that they tried to make the change as organic as possible for their firstborn. "With a two-year-old, you can't tell them too much and at the same time, you can't surprise them completely. So we make subtle mentions because kids are really absorbent. They learn from looking at things around. She is aware of the change without us having had a conversation with her," he said.
This picture was shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor on Instagram, as Zain turned one on September 5, 2019. She posted this adorable photo and wrote alongside, "Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world #bigbabyboy"
Mira Rajput, staying true to when she said, "I'm not a regular mom, I am a cool mom", shared this photo of baby boy Zain on Instagram. Zain's hoodie reads, "I'm limited edition", and we couldn't agree more!
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Mira!
One of Bollywood's most popular star wives, Mira Rajput, who married Shahid Kapoor four years ago, turns 25 on September 7. She was the consummate girl next door when they wed and has transformed into quite a fashionista and one of the coolest mothers of B-town. A look at her in pictures and flashback to Shamira's love story.
