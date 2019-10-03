Mira Rajput shares throwback pictures; can you recognise her?

Mira Rajput shared a few throwback pictures on her social media to extend birthday greetings to her best friend, Priyanka Agrawal. The pictures, we assume, are from her college days wherein, a slender version of Rajput can be seen. The star wife is a celebrity in her own form and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Rajput, who once claimed on Koffee With Karan that she doesn't like Bollywood fraternity, is now enjoying its company. She is also known for not mincing words and speaking her mind. The star wife is looked upon for her parenting skills.

On Wednesday, she shared a collage of two pictures wherein, she is hugging her friend, Priyanka Agrawal. In the picture, they both look like any other friends messing with each other. Sharing the memory, Rajput wrote, "Through thick and thin, the highs and the lows; you’ve been my backbone, my strength, my truest friend. Our lives would be incomplete without you. Happy Birthday to my bestest friend, my partner in crime, my family [sic]"

Shahid Kapoor's wife shared a few more pictures, which will certainly make you look twice to recognise the young girl.

Mira Rajput with her friends Priyanka Agrawal and Alex. The mommy of two also shared another picture wherein she is seen having a great laugh with Priyanka.

Rajput hails from Delhi and her marriage to actor Shahid Kapoor was an arranged one. They tied the knot on July 5, 2015, and hosted a bash at Lower Parel, Mumbai, which was a grand affair with the whos of who in attendance.

The couple has been married for four years now and has two adorable children - daughter Misha (3 years) and son Zain (1 year). The progressive mother is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures of her children and with hubby.

Currently, Shahid Kapoor is enjoying the humongous success of his latest release, Kabir Singh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates