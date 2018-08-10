Mira Road bids adieu to its martyr Major Kaustubh Rane with flowers and a heavy heart

national

All of Mira Road had gathered on the streets of the suburb on Thursday morning, to pay their respects to Major Kaustubh Rane, 29, who died while foiling an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. He was among four Indian Army personnel killed during the gunfight in north Kashmir's Gurez sector.

Major Rane's body, wrapped in the Tricolour, and kept in a casket was first brought to his Shanti Park home. The funeral procession started from there around 9.30 am. He was carried in a flower-bedecked truck. At a few junctions along the four-kilometre route from the Major's home to the crematorium, flowers were showered on the vehicle.



Major Rane's parents, his wife Kanika and their son Agastya. Pics/Hanif Patel

When the procession reached the crematorium two hours later, chaos prevailed for some time due to a huge rush of mourners. People even climbed trees and stood on terraces of neighbouring buildings as well as on the compound wall of the crematorium to witness the funeral. Rane's family members had to appeal to the people to maintain peace. Major Rane was cremated with full military honours at the Poonam Nagar Hindu cemetery. Before the martyr's father lit the funeral pyre, a 21-gun salute was given. When the family members placed floral wreaths on his body, mourners shouted slogans like 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Major Kaustubh Rane Amar Rahe'.

Major Rane's wife Kanika was inconsolable, but proud of her husband. Their son, Agastya, 2, seemed to wonder why his family was in tears. As for the Major's parents, they've barely spoken since they heard about their only son's death. His uncle P V Rane said, "He always wanted to join the Army. It was his childhood dream." Among those present at the funeral were cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, MP Rajan Vichare, MLAs Narendra Mehta, Pratap Sarnaik and Mayor Dimple Mehta.

