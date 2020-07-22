Mumbai: Miraculous survival for 78-year-old turned away by 5 hospitals

A senior citizen on Sunday night almost knocked on death's door after he was denied admission by five hospitals in Mulund before finally being admitted at a BMC hospital. Daulat Nhyade, 78, is currently undergoing treatment at MT Agarwal Hospital. He was taken to the hospital after he began vomiting late Sunday night and collapsed soon after.

Around 10 pm on Sunday, the Gavhanpada resident fell unconscious after vomiting a few times. His 20-year-old nephew Sagar Nhyade was immediately informed by neighbors after which the youngster took his uncle to nearby Sai Dhyaan Hospital. "He was unconscious but the doctors told me that his oxygen level had dropped and he could be a suspected COVID-19 patient," Sagar told mid-day.



After the hospital refused to admit Nhyade was taken to Ashirwad Hospital where they were told that there were no beds available. Spandan Hospital in Neelam Nagar, Platinum Hospital in Siddharth Nagar, and Aditi Hospital in Mulund West too denied him admission over suspicion of COVID. "As my uncle was unconscious, we had to carry him on our shoulders. In one of the hospitals, I took my uncle up to the third floor with the help of some friends as they did not allow us to use the lift over COVID fear. On the other hand, one hospital did not admit him for treatment but made us pay consulting charges," Sagar added.

Delay could have cost life

The nightmare paused only when Nhyade was admitted at MT Agarwal hospital at 1 am and was immediately put on to a bed with oxygen cylinders. Nhayde is now recovering and his COVID test is negative. Doctors at the casualty told Sagar that his uncle's oxygen levels had dropped to an alarming level and a delay of 30 minutes could have cost him his life.

"We don't understand why hospitals are still scared of Corona after four months into the pandemic? They could have stabilised the patient instead of denying admitting. Fortunately, he got treatment in time," Sagar insisted.

Nhayde, who?

When mid-day tried to get in touch with Aditi and Platinum hospitals, the receptionist said that it would be impossible for her or other staff to recollect why admission was denied. Mid-day was, however, denied access to authorities at the hospital.

Doctors treating Nhayde, on Tuesday, said that he must have suffered a paralysis attack but added that further examination and tests would be needed to determine the exact cause of his collapse on Sunday night. "He has a history of heart ailment and has undergone a bypass surgery in the past," said Kamal Nhyade, the patient's wife.

3

Hours patient's relative spent visiting 5 hospitals before he was admitted to civic hospital

