Miranda Lambert, Anderson East split

Singer Miranda Lambert hinted at the split while speaking about her experience with heartbreak - and how it has influenced her music - during a March concert in Knoxville



Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. Picture courtesy/Miranda Lambert Instagram account

Singers Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have reportedly split after two years of dating. US Weekly reported that the couple has put their relationship on pause for now. "They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there," said one source. Lambert, 34, hinted at the split while speaking about her experience with heartbreak - and how it has influenced her music - during a March concert in Knoxville.

"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That's my favourite," Lambert told the audience.

"And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one," she added and then performed her hit "Tin Man", an emotional song about heartache.

As for East, the 29-year-old performed a song about love and loss when appearing on a syndicated radio show in February. It was when they stopped posting about each other on their social media accounts that fans sensed a strain in their relationship. The last photo East posted of the "The House That Built Me" songstress was on her birthday in November 2017, while Lambert's last post about East was in January.

