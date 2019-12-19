Mirzapur 2: Character's transformation emotionally drained Shweta Tripathi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The role of a timid girl who emerges a winner against the son of a local goon in her college elections is of the kind that took a mental toll on Mirzapur actor Shweta Tripathi. As the first season of the show gained critical acclaim, Tripathi, whose character, Gajgamini Gupta (Golu) is pulled into the world of crime, murder and violence, says her character's transformation was one that emotionally drained her.

For the show's upcoming second edition, Tripathi had to look at her role in a new light. "My character goes through a lot of anguish in season one; it changes her personality. So, I changed my body language for the second season. It took multiple readings of the script to understand her growth. We have enhanced the core emotion that drives her. It was a layered part that I enjoyed working on," says the actor.

