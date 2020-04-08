Ali Fazal on new music video Aaj Bhi: A unique take on unrequited love

It's refreshing to see the most menacing gangster of the web world aka Guddu Bhaiyya stepping out of his tough image to turn into a romantic hero for a music video. Ali Fazal is all set to woo his on-screen lady love, Surbhi Jyoti in the upcoming music video, Aaj Bhi. Crooned by Vishal Mishra, who gave the hit numbers of Kabir Singh last year, will be collaborating with the actor for the single. Helmed by Mirzapur creator Gurmmeet Singh, the song will feature on Vryl Originals' YouTube channel.

"It is the first time I am working with Vishal," starts off Fazal and adds that the he was blown away by Mishra's "mesmerising voice". "His voice is soulful and we bonded over our Lucknow connect." The Fukrey actor says that while it was his first time working with Jyoti, he had a blast in the Chandigarh shoot. "Surbhi is super cool and we kept chatting about movies and food. The four days in Chandigarh were such a blast."





The actor says he felt at home as he was reuniting with his other family — the Mirzapur team Singh and Sanjay Kapoor (DoP). "It was like a reunion working with Guru and Sanjay. Considering I spent so much time with Guru last year, we got each other's vibes and cues. This is something that Guru and I have never explored together. In a span of three minutes, we told an entire story. As an actor, it's hard to pull this off. I have never been so excited about a music video. It evokes a feeling that everyone at some point or the other goes through. It's a unique take on unrequited love."

