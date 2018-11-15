Mirzapur's cast and crew come together for a star-studded event!

television

Cast of Mirzapur

While Amazon Prime Video Original and Excel Media and Entertainment's Mirzapur is all set to be launched this Friday, the cast and crew had a gala time at the recent event in Mumbai. The ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur and Amit Sial attended the press conference along with makers Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Puneet Krishna, and Vijay Subramaniam.

The event was hosted by renowned actress Shruti Seth, where the actors and makers interacted with the media as well as unveiled a song from the series. With heart-pounding action, violence at an operatic scale, gangsters with sharp minds and dry humor, Mirzapur is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets.

Mirzapur is a lawless land filled with moments of heart-pounding action where the only rules are laid by none other than Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi. The recently released trailer showcases the journey of two brothers lured by the idea of power only to get consumed by it. With heart-pounding action, violence at an operatic scale, gangsters with sharp minds and dry humor, Mirzapur is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets, the makers say.

The thrilling and gripping crime drama stars an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Amit Sial promising a powerhouse of talent in the same frame. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh and will start streaming from November 16th.

