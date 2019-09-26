Misbah-ul-Haq's savage reply to journalist on 'tuk-tuk' batting question

Pakistan's cricket coach and former cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq recently addressed the media at a press conference ahead of Pakistan's first ODI match against Sri Lanka which will be held in Karachi.

According to India Today, the reporter apparently asked Misbah about the slow strike rate of Pakistan's batting approach. He went on to take a dig in his question, "There has been more of tuk tuk than hard-hitting. The cricketers have scored centuries off 235 balls or more. Even in your time, as a batsman even you approach was more of tuk tuk than hard-hitting. So as the new head coach and batting coach will you allow these players to continue with the tuk tuk?"

While most may find this quite offensive, Misbah-ul-Haq took to reply to the question in a sporting and humourous way. Misbah-ul-Haq was quick to give the journalist a fitting reply. Misbah-ul-Haq said, In my opinion, there is a lot of stress on tuk tuk in your question. I think you did not get the car today. Or maybe you were taught to come up with this question in order to anger the head coach."

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series followed by three Twenty20 International matches. This is the first time since the attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in 2009 that a foreign team has toured Pakistan.

Misbah-ul-Haq is one of the finest cricketers that Pakistan has produced. Misbah has played 75 Test matches and 162 ODIs with 5,222 and 5,122 runs respectively. Misbah has 10 centuries in Tests. In 2014, he also equalled Sir Viv Richards' record for the fastest test ton in 56 balls.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates