MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Miscreants molest woman, attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 13:08 IST | ANI | Gurugram

All six accused are absconding; a case has been registered against them

This picture has been used for representation purpose only
This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Gurugram: A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday. The whole incident took place on November 10 and was caught in CCTV camera installed in the restaurant. In the video footage, the accused can be seen gathering around the couple's table.

Around five-six men indulged in an argument with the couple and later one of them hit the woman's husband on the head with a liquor bottle. All six accused are absconding; a case has been registered against them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

gurugramCrime Newsnational news

Maharashtra political drama moves to Supreme Court

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK