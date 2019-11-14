Misha Kapoor playing with Abhishek Kapoor's son Isana is too cute to be missed
Shahid Kapoor's daughter, Misha Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor's son, Isana Kapoor, seem to be the new best friends in Tinsel Town.
We have often seen actors and actresses and their friendship bloom and blossom in the Hindi film industry, but this was a rare occasion when we witnessed the friendship between two toddlers. The children being referred to here are Shahid Kapoor's daughter, Misha Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor's son, Isana Kapoor.
Isana turned a year old and to wish him a happy birthday, Kapoor's wife and Misha's mother Mira Rajput, took to her Instagram account and posted a story where the two munchkins could be seen indulging in some sweet fun. This picture is too cute to be missed!
It seems both the Kapoors were in a rather jovial mood and were truly enjoying each other's company. For all the grown-ups, this is truly nostalgia at its best. For all the parents, this is a perfect reminder of how charming and heartfelt the embracement of parenthood can be. Have a look at the story right here:
Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek's wife, also posted an adorable wish for her son on Instagram and wrote- And just like that, he turned four. A day well spent doing all our favourite things. Have a look at her post right here:
View this post on Instagram
And just like that he turned 4. A day well spent doing all our favourite things with our favourite people. We laughed, played, kicked some grass and most important of all, we had a successful zero waste party. Loads of love and gratitude to everyone who made this party a successâÂÂÂ¤ #isanakafasana P.S. More details on the #ZeroWasteParty coming soon :)
We wish Isana Kapoor a very happy birthday!
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput hosted a birthday bash for their tiny tot Misha Kapoor, who turned three on August 26, 2019. The celebration was hosted at a popular restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Misha Kapoor looked adorable in a monochrome baby dress she wore for the evening. Well, right from the day Misha was born, the little one has constantly been under media glare. In fact, Shahid Kapoor and Mira have time and again expressed concern over the attention given by the shutterbugs.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy Zain Kapoor on September 5, 2018. This year, the little one will turn 1. In a recent Instagram post by Shahid, he shared an image which shares an uncanny resemblance with the baby boy.
Ishaan Khatter gave a thumbs-up as he walked into Misha Kapoor's birthday celebration hosted in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor showed off his quirky side by opting for a funny headband.
Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim also attended the bash hosted in Juhu, Mumbai. Neelima was all smiles as she was clicked arriving for Misha Kapoor's birthday party.
Pankaj Kapur and wife Supriya Pathak also attended Misha Kapoor's birthday bash hosted in Juhu. The proud grandparents couldn't stop smiling when clicked by the shutterbugs at the bash.
Mira's mother Bela Rajput also attended granddaughter Misha Kapoor's third birthday party too!
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam was also snapped at his friend Misha Kapoor's third birthday bash hosted in Juhu, Mumbai.
Esha Deol also attended the bash with her daughter Radhya Takhtani. While Esha sported a camouflage t-shirt, paired with basic denim, Radhya looked adorable in a baby white t-shirt and denim shorts. Esha also walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive with her daughter and grabbed eyeballs.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu walked in with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at the bash. Soha looked chic in a monochrome dress, Inaaya looked no less than a doll in a monochrome baby dress.
Rani Mukerji sported an all-white casual attire for Misha Kapoor's third birthday bash hosted in Juhu, Mumbai. On the work front, Rani will be next seen in Mardaani 2.
Director Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi also attended the bash with her baby girl.
Karan Johar's twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar also attended Misha Kapoor's birthday bash.
While Roohi Johar was looking all lost when snapped by the shutterbugs, Yash Johar posed for the cameras when clicked at Misha Kapoor's birthday bash in Juhu.
