Misha Kapoor playing with Abhishek Kapoor's son Isana is too cute to be missed

We have often seen actors and actresses and their friendship bloom and blossom in the Hindi film industry, but this was a rare occasion when we witnessed the friendship between two toddlers. The children being referred to here are Shahid Kapoor's daughter, Misha Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor's son, Isana Kapoor.

Isana turned a year old and to wish him a happy birthday, Kapoor's wife and Misha's mother Mira Rajput, took to her Instagram account and posted a story where the two munchkins could be seen indulging in some sweet fun. This picture is too cute to be missed!

It seems both the Kapoors were in a rather jovial mood and were truly enjoying each other's company. For all the grown-ups, this is truly nostalgia at its best. For all the parents, this is a perfect reminder of how charming and heartfelt the embracement of parenthood can be. Have a look at the story right here:

Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek's wife, also posted an adorable wish for her son on Instagram and wrote- And just like that, he turned four. A day well spent doing all our favourite things. Have a look at her post right here:

We wish Isana Kapoor a very happy birthday!

