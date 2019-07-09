Misha Kapoor twins with mum Mira in a traditional outfit; see photo

bollywood

Mira Rajput is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures of her tiny tots, Misha and Zain Kapoor on Instagram. The latest photo has Misha and Mira twinning in a pink and blue traditional outfit.

Mira Rajput shared this photo with Misha Kapoor on Instagram

The saying 'Like mother, like daughter' is perfect for this instance, where Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha is seen twinning in a traditional outfit with mother, Mira Rajput Kapoor. The star wife is known to share pictures and videos of her family on social media. The latest post has her with her little girl, Misha Kapoor.

In the photo shared by Mira Rajput, she and Misha are seen in a blue and pink traditional salwar kameez. The caption of this picture was: "Match."

The smiles on the mother-daughter duo's faces are priceless! A few days ago, Misha Kapoor was spotted enjoying playtime with the cartoon characters Peppa Pig and George. Misha Kapoor was out on her playdate, and the little one was all excited to meet Peppa Pig. Mira Rajput, who is extremely active on social media, shared the tiny tot's excitement on Instagram, and people couldn't stop awwing at Misha's expressions. The tiny tot was not only happy to see Peppa Pig, but she also gave a high-five to George.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor's film, Kabir Singh is unstoppable at the box office. The film has surpassed Rs 213 crore at the box office. Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

