Mishap averted at Manmad, train halted after wheel damage

Manmad: A major mishap was averted in Manmad during early hours of Sunday after one of the wheels of the last bogie of a holiday special train was found to be damaged. No passenger was injured in the incident. The train had originated from Bihar's Barauni and was headed towards Mumbai.

PRO of the Central Railways said, "After a delay of a couple of hours, the train was allowed to proceed on the scheduled route, however, the last two bogies of the train were detached for repair."

The rail traffic towards Mumbai was also affected briefly due to the incident.

