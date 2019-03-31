Mishka's Pride tipped for feature

other-sports

Though the Total Gallery'sTsesebe filly is still a maiden, the fact that she has raced with far superior rivals than what she faces today must go strongly in her favour

Among six runners in the fray for the JD & Peggy Banatwalla Trophy, the feature event of today's six-race card, the Imtiaz Sait-trained Mishka's Pride has the best credentials. Though the Total Gallery — Tsesebe filly is still a maiden, the fact that she has raced with far superior rivals than what she faces today must go strongly in her favour. To be ridden by Sandesh, Mishka's Pride is expected to win from Square The Circle and Elation.

First race at 3.30 pm.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates