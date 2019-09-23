MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mishti Chakraborty: The Last Chapter shows the vulnerable life of sex workers

Published: Sep 23, 2019, 19:30 IST | Shaheen Parkar

Mishti Chakraborty, who was last seen as Kashibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is playing a commercial sex worker in Rajesh Deoraâs short film, The Last Chapter

Mishti Chakraborty: The Last Chapter shows the vulnerable life of sex workers
The cast and crew of The Last Chapter

Mishti Chakraborty, who was last seen as Kashibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is playing a commercial sex worker in Rajesh Deora’s short film, The Last Chapter. The actor says, "It shows that women are not only abused physically, but also emotionally manipulated and exploited. It was a challenging role. It shows how vulnerable the life of sex workers are."

Deora says, "Mishti was the first choice for the film. She had quite a few offers for short film but I’m glad she chose to do this short film with us. I’m grateful they decided to do this film because we couldn’t have imagined it without them."

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhury, the film, which also stars Kay Kay Menon, recently released on YouTube.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

kay kay menonbollywood news

I have been exploited, says Section 375 writer Manish Gupta

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK