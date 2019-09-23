Mishti Chakraborty: The Last Chapter shows the vulnerable life of sex workers

Mishti Chakraborty, who was last seen as Kashibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is playing a commercial sex worker in Rajesh Deora’s short film, The Last Chapter. The actor says, "It shows that women are not only abused physically, but also emotionally manipulated and exploited. It was a challenging role. It shows how vulnerable the life of sex workers are."

Deora says, "Mishti was the first choice for the film. She had quite a few offers for short film but I’m glad she chose to do this short film with us. I’m grateful they decided to do this film because we couldn’t have imagined it without them."

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhury, the film, which also stars Kay Kay Menon, recently released on YouTube.

