Mishti Chakraborty's day out with underprivileged kids

bollywood

The actor did not take any professional fee for the ad shoot

.

Mishti Chakraborty, who was last seen as Kashibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, recently shot with underprivileged children for Vibha, an organisation that aims to improve the life of underprivileged children.

She says, "This shoot was more than just for professional reasons. It was for the cause of betterment of the underprivileged children."

Chakraborty, who make her Bollyood debut with Subhash Ghai's Kaanchi: The Unbreakable (2014) , which featured Kartik Aaryan as co-star, has also been approached to be the brand ambassador by the organisation.

