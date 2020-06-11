Miss BumBum UK Jessica Lopes to pose nude if Chelsea win Champions League title

Miss BumBum UK, Jessica Lopes has promised to strip naked if Chelsea wins the Champions League.

While Chelsea may not be the favourites to win the title, Jessica hasn't lost hope.

In 2012, they were in a similar position when the Blues won their first-ever Europe's elite club competition. This year, Manchester City are the frontrunners for the title, followed by Liverpool, Barcelona and PSG.

"If Chelsea wins the Champions League, I will pose naked with their shirt on, nothing will stop me," the former Playboy model was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Daily Star.

