Miss India 2019 Suman Rao: Deepika Padukone is my favourite actress

Suman Rao said, "My favourite actress is Deepika Padukone. She really inspires me for the person she is"

Suman Rao. Pic/Instagram

Deepika Padukone has been creating a buzz not only across Bollywood but all over the world for not just being a global icon but an inspiration, for one and all. The actress is ruling as a global icon and she is capturing hearts wherever she goes.

Recently, the leading lady of Bollywood was appreciated by the 2019 Miss India winner Suman Rao. The beauty shared, "My favourite actress is Deepika Padukone. She really inspires me for the person she is and the way she carries herself I really love her personality."

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao was crowned as Miss India 2019. The 22-year-old was crowned by her predecessor Anukreethy Vas, Miss India 2018. Suman Rao will now represent India at Miss World 2019 pageant to be held in Pattaya, Thailand on December 7, 2019. Femina Miss India 2019 is the 56th edition of Miss India beauty pageant.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, whereas, will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika’s most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020.

Apart from that, the actress confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia in the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83. The couple will be sharing the screen for the first time since their wedding.

