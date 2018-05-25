Missile that downed MH17 came from Russian military says Joint Investigation Team

The Joint Investigation Team "has come to the conclusion that the BUK-TELAR that shot down MH17 came from 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade based in Kursk in Russia," top Dutch investigator Wilbert Paulissen said



Remains of the missile that hit the plane. Pic/AFP

Investigators probing the 2014 downing of flight MH17 said yesterday for the first time that the missile, which shot down the plane over Ukraine travelled from a Russian military brigade.

The Joint Investigation Team "has come to the conclusion that the BUK-TELAR that shot down MH17 came from 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade based in Kursk in Russia," top Dutch investigator Wilbert Paulissen said. However, Moscow said no Russian missile was involved in the plane crash.

