Missing Australian WWI submarine discovered after 103 years

Australia resolved the oldest mystery in its naval history on Thursday after discovering its first submarine, the HMAS AE1, which disappeared over a century ago, official sources reported Thursday. The HMAS AE1 disappeared on September 14, 1914, with 35 people on board, for some unknown reasons while sailing between the islands of New Britain and New Ireland. The vessel was located by the survey ship Fugro Equator.



The last known image of the AE1 taken on September 9, 1914

"The loss of AE1 in 1914 was a tragedy for our then fledgling nation," Defence Minister Marise Payne said. "It was the first loss for the Royal Australian Navy and the first Allied submarine loss in World War I."



The missing sub was found yesterday 300 metres under water near the Duke of York Islands

The Fugro Equator, one of the survey ships that participated in the search for a Malaysia Airline aircraft, which disappeared in 2014 in the Indian Ocean, discovered the missing submarine on the 13th expedition to find it.