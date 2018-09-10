Missing Bank Executive Murdered: Mumbai Cops address the media on the case

crime

DCP says that accused stabbed banker to death as he was in need of money; work rivalry and extra-marital angles to be explored

Mumbai DCP ZONE 3, Abhinash Kumar

In latest development regarding the murder of HDFC bank executive Siddharth Sanghavi, Mumbai Police addressed the media regarding the case. The body of a 39-year-old bank executive Siddharth Sanghavi, who went missing five days ago, was found and a person has been detained in connection with the death. A 20-year-old cab driver, Sarfaraz Shaikh alias Rais, a resident of Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai along with our other people, including a woman, have been detained in connection with the case which appears to be a fallout of professional rivalry, police said.

Abhinash Kumar, DCP Zone 3 addressed the media and said, "The missing complaint was registered on September 5 and the car was found on September 6. The main accused in the case Sarfaraj Sheikh was working as fabrication worker in the same building for 3 years and was in need of money."

Abhinash Kumar further added, "Siddharth Sanghavi's body was found at Kalyan, on the basis of information provided by accused. The accused said that he killed Sanghavi in the parking lot and knife has been recovered from Sarfaraz. We haven't ruled out any other angles like office enmity, extra-marital affair and we will interrogate the accuse and then we will let you know."

DCP Abhinash Kumar while addressing the media on the case said, "Accused expected he might get 30-35 thousand rupees after showing him the knife. Siddharth's throat was slit and stabbing injuries were also seen. Sarfaraj Sheikh (accused) then made a call to Siddharth Sanghavi's father and told him that his son is fine."















