Missing Hyderabad man Farhaj Ahsan killed in New Zealand terror attack

Representational picture

Hyderabad (Telangana): A man from Hyderabad, who was missing since Friday following the "well-planned" terror attack on Al Noor mosque in Christchurch in New Zealand, has been declared dead by the authorities in New Zealand on Saturday.

The deceased, named Farhaj Ahsan, went to the mosque for Friday's prayers but went missing after the attacks. Ahsan's father had earlier told ANI: "My son went to the mosque to offer Friday prayers. My son has not returned yet."

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased are planning to go to New Zealand. Nobody was willing to speak to the media amid the sad reports of Ashan's death.

In the worst ever terror attack in New Zealand, multiple gunmen carried out indiscriminate shootings at two mosques in Christchurch during the Friday prayers, leaving 49 people dead and at least 48 wounded.

Using automatic weapons, the gunmen, four of whom have been taken into custody, launched a "well-planned" attack on the mosques when devotees had assembled for the weekly prayers.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj condemned the dastardly terror attack and put out the helpline numbers of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand tagging High Commissioner Sanjiv Kohli for Indians requiring assistance. "Any Indian requiring assistance should contact Indian High Commission in New Zealand on 021803899 or 021850033" Swaraj said.

