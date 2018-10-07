Missing Interpol chief 'taken away' for questioning

international

Says a report a day after he was reported missing in China, his native country

Meng Hongwei

Interpol President Meng Hongwei has been detained in China for questioning as part of an investigation against him, a media report said Saturday, a day after he was reported missing in his native country.

Meng, 64, the first Chinese head of the international law enforcement agency headquartered in France, was "taken away" for questioning by discipline authorities "as soon as he landed in China" last week, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted a source as saying.

It was not immediately clear why he is being investigated or exactly where he is being held. Meng, who is also a vice-minister at China's Ministry of Public Security, is under investigation in China, the Post reported amid mystery surrounding his disappearance after his wife reported to the French police that he had gone missing.

The French police said on Friday that they have launched a probe for Meng after being contacted by his wife. Interpol, which is based in Lyon, said on Friday that it was aware of reports of Meng's "alleged disappearance" and that the issue was a matter for the relevant authorities in France and China. Meng was last seen in France on September 29, according to reports from France.

Interpol urges Chinese authorities to clarify status

Paris: Interpol's Secretary General on Saturday asked the Chinese authorities to clarify the status of the international police organisation's President Meng Hongwei, who reportedly went missing while on a trip to China seven days ago.

Jurgen Stock said Interpol used official law enforcement channels to convey its message to the Chinese authorities and also asked them to address concerns over the well-being of Meng.

