'Missing' Kerala police officer found in Tamil Nadu

national

Nawaz had recently got his transfer orders and was extremely stressed about it. A day before he went missing, he had also had an argument with a senior officer over the wireless

Representational Picture

A Circle Inspector of Kochi Police, who went missing on Thursday morning, was found in Tamil Nadu's Karur district on Saturday morning and is now being brought back to Kochi, his family said. V.S.Nawaz, who was attached to Kochi Central police station, went missing after returning from work in the wee hours of Thursday, according to a missing complaint registered by his wife with the Thevera police station.

A Circle Inspector of #KochiPolice, who went missing on June 13 morning, was found in #TamilNadu's #Karur district on June 15 morning and is now being brought back to #Kochi, his family said.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/0Gfp9Q6rJW — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 15, 2019

Police said he was traced early on Saturday morning after he switched on his mobile phone. He was on a train to Rameshwaram but the Railway Police reached him before the train left. A relative with whom Nawaz had interacted earlier, told the police that he was going to Rameshwaram to be with a close friend for a few days.

Nawaz had recently got his transfer orders and was extremely stressed about it. A day before he went missing, he had also had an argument with a senior officer over the wireless. After the police located him, Nawaz spoke to his wife and assured her everything was fine and there was nothing to worry.

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra had set up three special teams to trace the Nawaz. On Friday, Behra said a woman IPS officer will probe into the problem between Nawaz and his senior, with whom he had an argument over the wireless.

Top stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Baby kidnapper pretended to be pregnant for 7 months, reveals probe

Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16

Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish

Mumbai: Loose iron scaffolding at GST office leaves bizman 'brain dead'

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

On 51st birthday, Raj Thackeray blesses flower bouquet while Sharmila blushes

From Shashi Tharoor's son to Laxmi Mittal's daughter: Big, fat Indian weddings

Mumbai rains: These 15 photos will surely put a smile on your face!

Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents

Mumbai: Vashi school refuses admission to child of single mother

Mumbai: Bio-toilets near Gateway of India shut after wind, waves slam it leaving debris on road

Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC

Mumbai Rains: Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad, and Govandi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates