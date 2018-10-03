Missing man found murdered in UP, wife arrested

crime

The man, identified as Naresh Kumar, was allegedly strangled to death by his wife with the help of her paramour

The wife of a 38-year-old man, who had gone missing for a day, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing him with the help of her paramour in Khedi Khusnuma village of Shamli district, police said.

The man, identified as Naresh Kumar, was allegedly strangled to death by his wife with the help of her paramour Ravi Kumar, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

He was killed for allegedly opposing his wife's "relationship" with Ravi Kumar, Tiwari said Naresh Kumar was strangled to death by his wife with the help of her paramour.

While Naresh Kumar's wife was arrested, the paramour is absconding, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

