Missing You for A Campbell Trophy

Pune: The Arazan-Change Of Luck filly, named Missing You by the piney Dr Cyrus Poonawalla in memory of his late wife Villoo, takes on a moderate Class II field in the A Campbell Trophy, the feature event of Mumbai's second race day which will be run at the Pune racetrack.

The Dallas Todywalla-trained bay filly, who bounced back to form in style when winning during concluding weekend of the Pune campaign, is expected to treat this race as a preparatory run for the Indian 1000 Guineas, which will be run as first of the Classics at the Mahalaxmi racetrack next month, when the action shifts to the Mecca of Indian racing. Accordingly, she shapes as the best bet of today's afternoon. Jockey A Sandesh will ride her.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Bejan Bharucha Plate - Div II (5y&o, class V; 1200m)

MacGyver 1, Super Strength 2, Maestro 3.

M D Petit Plate (Class V; 1600m)

Notoriety 1, Tenacious 2, Ex's And Oh's 3.

Secret Star Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

God's Plan 1, Kildare 2, Sandman 3.

Master Shifu Plate (Class III; 1600m)

Enid Blyton 1, Majestic Warrior 2, Rainbow Trout 3.

Kiara Plate (For 2y, maidens; 1000m)

Hioctane 1, Recall Of You 2, Virasat 3.

A Campbell Trophy (Class II; 1400m)

Missing You 1, Pure Zinc 2, Flying Visit 3.

K J K Irani Plate (Class III; 1200m)

Silver Flames 1, Headway 2, Golden Guest 3.

Bejan Bharucha Plate - Div I (5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Gloriana 1, Sandalphon 2, Golden Eclipse 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Missing You (6-4)

Upsets: Fleur De Lys (4-7) & Angels Harmony (8-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 3,4,5; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

