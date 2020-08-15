Mission Begin Again: Panvel's civic body lets shops reopen from today

After the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) too, has decided to let all shops reopen August 15 onwards. They will be allowed to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation too, through a similar order, allowed shops to remain open on all days.

As part of 'Mission Begin Again', shops were allowed to function in the state on alternate days. The TMC's decision to allow shops to reopen on August 15 followed Mumbai's civic body's decision to allow reopening as part of the latest Unlock guidelines.

The PMC has Kamothe, Kharghar, Kalamboli, and Panvel City in its jurisdiction. "Considering that the number of patients is under control and owing to consistent appeals from citizens, we believe it is ok to reopen all shops," said Sudhakar Deshmukh, PMC commissioner. "Therefore, we will permit shops to function between 9 am and 7 pm," he added.

As per the order, malls, market places, gyms and swimming pools are to remain closed. Shops in Containment Zones will face restrictions too.

The PMC, till August 13, has had total 8,773 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,507 are active. There have been 215 deaths so far and the recovery rate is 80.73 per cent.

