Mission Impossible: Fallout to release in four languages in India

With the news, the makers released a slew of new posters of Mission Impossible: Fallout as well. The film stars Tom Cruise in the main lead

It is a moment of delight for the Indian fans of 'Mission Impossible' franchise as the latest installment of the series will release in India in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English. The news was confirmed by Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and an Indian film critic, on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Mark the date: 27 July 2018... Meet the principal characters of #MissionImpossible: #Fallout... Will release in four languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu... #MissionImpossibleFallout #MI6".

Mark the date: 27 July 2018... Meet the principal characters of #MissionImpossible: #Fallout... Will release in four languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu... #MissionImpossibleFallout #MI6 pic.twitter.com/uPADP9174B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2018

With the news, the makers released a slew of new posters as well. The film stars Tom Cruise in the main lead. The film franchise is known for its thrilling situations and death-defying stunts.

Directed by 'Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation' director Christopher McQuarrie, 'Fallout' is the sixth installment of the franchise. Also starring Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, and Angela Bassett, the film is scheduled for a July 27 release worldwide.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever