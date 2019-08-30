Mission Mangal box office collection: Film crosses Rs 175 crore mark in just 14 days

bollywood

Mission Mangal has emerged as Akshay Kumar's biggest opener till date

A still from the movie Mission Mangal (Picture courtesy/Youtube channel of Fox Star Hindi)

Mission Mangal is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The multi-starrer flick has surpassed the Rs. 175 crore mark in just 14 days of its run. The Jagan Shakti-directorial has managed to rake in a total of Rs. 178.11 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

The space drama minted Rs. 7.83 crore on its second Friday. The film witnessed a major jump and earned a total of Rs. 13.32 crore on its second Saturday and saw a further increase in numbers on Sunday, minting Rs. 15.30 crore.

Taran, in a separate tweet, shared the various benchmarks achieved by the film, noting that it crossed Rs. 50 crore on Day 3, Rs. 100 crore on the fifth day of its release and Rs. 150 crore after 11 days of its run at the box office. Mission Mangal has emerged as Akshay Kumar's biggest opener till date.

Apart from Akshay, Mission Mangal features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. The film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki which released on the occasion of Independence Day.

