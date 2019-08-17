Mission Mangal Box Office Day 2: The space mission film mints Rs 17.28 crore

bollywood

Mission Mangal, India's first space mission film, is doing good business at the box office. On day 2, the film has collected Rs. 17.28 crore.

A still from Mission Mangal

The cast of Mission Mangal must be over the moon. The space mission film, which stars Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen among others, has been doing quite well at the box office. Mission Mangal, which released on Independence Day, has minted Rs 17.28 crore at the box office on day 2.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the collection. He tweeted:

#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes â¹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: â¹ 46.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

Mission Mangal clashed with the John Abraham-starrer Batla House on August 15. While both films seem to be doing well, Mission Mangal is still a few steps ahead in box office collections.

Mission Mangal has become Akshay Kumar's biggest opener by earning Rs 29.16 crore on day 1 itself. The film has even surpassed the opening collection of Akshay's last Independence Day release, Gold. The space mission film has been lauded for being educational and entertaining at the same time. The film has created records in the south as well, as Akshay Kumar has a fan following down south and his film has got the widest release for a Hindi film.

In Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar plays Rakesh Dhawan, a bachelor of science who believes there's no science without experiment. Kirti Kuhari plays Neha Siddiqui, a scientist who believes that science has no religion. Vidya Balan has portrayed Tara Shinde, a scientist whose home science game is unparalleled. Nithya Menen plays Varsha Pillai, the woman behind the name M.O.M: Mars Orbiter Mission. Sonakshi Sinha portrays Eka Gandhi, an independent scientist who knows innovation at its best, and Taapsee Pannu plays Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Comms Specialist.

