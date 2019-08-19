Mission Mangal Box Office Day 4: The film sees a huge jump on Sunday

bollywood

Mission Mangal's earnings take a huge leap on its fourth day of release which also happened to be the first Sunday at the Box Office. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 97.56 crore

A still from the song Tota Udd from Mission Mangal (Picture courtesy/ZeeMusicCompany's official Youtube channel)

Mission Mangal set the box office on fire on its first Sunday at the Box Office. The film made a whopping business on its fourth day, by earning Rs. 27.54 crore at the Box Office, taking its (extended) opening weekend collections to Rs. 97.56 crore. Mission Mangal, which stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, projected a superb growth and is all set to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark by Monday.

While the film is getting a boost, thanks to strong word of mouth from audiences, this Jagan Shakti directorial is expected to propel further in earnings. The film made around Rs. 29.16 crore on its first day (Thursday), Rs. 17.28 crore on the second day (Friday), Rs. 23.58 crore on the third day (Saturday) and Rs. 27.54 crore on the fourth day (Sunday).

The space mission film has been lauded for being educational and entertaining at the same time. The film has created records in the south as well, as Akshay Kumar has a fan following down south and his film has got the widest release for a Hindi film.

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted that Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's biggest opener to date. While Mission Mangal's weekend business stands at Rs 97.56 crore, his Tamil debut 2.0's Hindi business stood at Rs 95 crore, while Kesari collected Rs 78.07 crore.

Taran Adarsh also tweeted about Akshay Kumar's fastest to reach Rs. 100 crore club films:

Akshay Kumar versus Akshay Kumar... Fastest to reach âÂ¹ ðÂÂ¯ cr...

2018: #2Point0 [#Hindi]: Day 5

2019: #MissionMangal: Will hit âÂ¹ ðÂÂ¯ cr on Day 5

2019: #Kesari: Day 7

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first satellite to Mars. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.

Mission Mangal has become Akshay Kumar's biggest opener by earning Rs 29.16 crore on day 1 itself. The film even surpassed the opening collection of Akshay's last Independence Day release, Gold.

