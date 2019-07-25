Mission Mangal: Dil Mein Mars Hai song will be out today

music

Dil Mein Mars Hai

Last week, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi came together to unveil the trailer of Mission Mangal. While the trailer that's high on aspirational value seems to have found favour with the audience, the film's team will launch the first song titled Dil Mein Mars Hai today. The movie is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.

Talking about the idea behind the inspirational track, debutant director Jagan Shakti says, "The song is more like an anthem that plays out at different junctures in the film. It almost binds the story together. Each scientist working on Mission Mangal has their own idea for this ambitious venture, but faces roadblocks while executing them."

"In the film, the team members use their skills to crack problems, whether it is monetary, technological or otherwise. What matters to them is the ultimate goal, which is to successfully send the Mangalyaan into space to orbit Mars, and to do that in the first attempt despite constraints. Hence, we have titled this song Dil Mein Mars Hai, because, for these scientists, dil mein mars hai, quite literally." adds the director.

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and co-producer R Balki worked with Jagan on the lyrics. "We tried a few things, which were very techheavy and they somehow didn't bring out the emotion that we wanted to highlight. Then, we decided to try something simple, which brings out the underlying sentiment clearly. The idea was to highlight the scientists' undeterred spirit to achieve their goal and Dil Mein Mars Hai says it all," says Jagan.

