'Mission Mangal' is Akshay Kumar's highest grosser in Australia

"Mission Mangal", which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission, has become actor Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film in Australia.

"'Mission Mangal' is now #AkshayKumar's highest grossing film in #Australia. Total till 1 Sept 2019: A$ 601,561 (Rs 2.91 crore; still running). Has crossed lifetime biz of #Housefull series, #Kesari, #PadMan and all #Akshay starrers in #Australia @comScore," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

Sharing the film's business in India, Adarsh tweeted: "'Mission Mangal' biz at a glance...Week 1: Rs 128.16 crore (8 days), Week 2: Rs 49.95 crore, Weekend 3: Rs 9.09 crore, Total: Rs 187.20 crore. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

Directed by Jagan Shakti, "Mission Mangal" also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen.

Akshay had earlier said: "I've made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO's launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is."

