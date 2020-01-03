Mission Mangal releases in Hong Kong with Cantonese subtitles
Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the movie has an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi
Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a poster of the 'Mission Mangal' film on his social media account as the movie is now up for the theatrical run in Hong Kong.
The 52-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the news with a poster for local viewers and wrote feeling proud: "#MissionMangal is now running with Cantonese subtitles across theatres in HongKong. @balanvidya @taapsee @aslisona @nithyamenen @TheSharmanJoshi @iamkirtikulhari #JaganShakti @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #HopeProductions."
'Mission Mangal' is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.
